Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett Lead Stagecoach 2020 Lineup

Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Thomas Rhett will headline the 2020 Stagecoach Festival. The lineup for the Indio, California, country music gathering was announced by Midland following their performance of “Mr. Lonely” on Ellen. The throwback trio, who released their album Let It Roll in August, will also perform at Stagecoach.

Set for April 24 through 26th, Stagecoach has a roster that touches on all sides of the genre. Pop-country singer Brett Young shares space with East Nashville songwriter Nikki Lane; resurgent outlaw Tanya Tucker is on the bill with masked singer Orville Peck; and Alan Jackson sidles up next to Texas troubadour Hayes Carll.

As in years past, the lineup isn’t entirely country-based: ZZ Top and Bryan Adams are both onboard this time, along with Lil Nas X, who performs on the same day as his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus.

Other performers include Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Morgan Wallen, Pam Tillis, the Last Bandoleros, Jimmie Allen, Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Ryan Bingham, Tenille Townes, Jade Jackson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Chris Lane, Neal McCoy, Shenandoah, Hailey Whitters, the Haden Triplets, and Niko Moon.

Tickets for Stagecoach go on sale Friday, October 18th.