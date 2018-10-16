Stagecoach 2019 Lineup: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean Lead Country Festival

California’s annual Stagecoach Festival has announced its 2019 lineup, with headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean. The 13th annual fest in Indio, California, will take place April 26th through 28th at the Empire Polo Fields.
Stagecoach is one of the few country festivals whose bill consistently mixes mainstream, high-profile country stars with left-of-center roots and Americana artists, and this year’s lineup is no different. The 2019 festival includes commercial hitmakers like Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, Old Dominion and Luke Combs, alongside a variety of less traditional country festival acts, both young and old, that range from Las Vegas star Tom Jones and Poison frontman Bret Michaels to indie acts Becca Mancari, Dawn Landes and Ruby Boots.
Despite a wide range of female billings that includes Cam, Terri Clark, Ashley Monroe, Lauren Alaina and Rita Wilson, 2019’s Stagecoach also marks the first year since 2014 that the lineup is completely devoid of female headliners. (Trisha Yearwood joined Garth Brooks during her husband’s headlining set in 2018.)
Tickets for 2019’s Stagecoach Festival go on-sale Friday, October 19th.
Here’s the full lineup:
Abby Anderson
Adam Hambrick
Ashley Monroe
Aubrie Sellers
Becca Mancari
Brandon Lay
Bret Michaels
CAM
Carlton Anderson
Charley Crockett
Cody Johnson
Cole Swindell
Cordovas
Danielle Bradbery
Dan Tyminski
Dawn Landes
Devin Dawson
Filmore
Jason Aldean
Jessie James Decker
Jimmie Allen
Joe Diffie
Jon Langston
Jordan Davis
Kane Brown
King Leg
LANCO
Lauren Alaina
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mark Chesnutt
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
Old Dominion
Parker Millsap
Rachel Wammack
Rita Wilson
Ross Ellis
Ruby Boots
Russell Dickerson
Sam Hunt
Sammy Kershaw
Scotty McCreery
Smithfield
Terri Clark
The Wild Feathers
Tom Jones
Travis Denning
Tyler Rich
Whiskey Myers
Whitey Morgan
William Prince
Add a comment