Stagecoach 2019 Lineup: Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean Lead Country Festival

California’s annual Stagecoach Festival has announced its 2019 lineup, with headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean. The 13th annual fest in Indio, California, will take place April 26th through 28th at the Empire Polo Fields.

Stagecoach is one of the few country festivals whose bill consistently mixes mainstream, high-profile country stars with left-of-center roots and Americana artists, and this year’s lineup is no different. The 2019 festival includes commercial hitmakers like Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, Old Dominion and Luke Combs, alongside a variety of less traditional country festival acts, both young and old, that range from Las Vegas star Tom Jones and Poison frontman Bret Michaels to indie acts Becca Mancari, Dawn Landes and Ruby Boots.

Despite a wide range of female billings that includes Cam, Terri Clark, Ashley Monroe, Lauren Alaina and Rita Wilson, 2019’s Stagecoach also marks the first year since 2014 that the lineup is completely devoid of female headliners. (Trisha Yearwood joined Garth Brooks during her husband’s headlining set in 2018.)

Tickets for 2019’s Stagecoach Festival go on-sale Friday, October 19th.

Here’s the full lineup:

Abby Anderson

Adam Hambrick

Ashley Monroe

Aubrie Sellers

Becca Mancari

Brandon Lay

Bret Michaels

CAM

Carlton Anderson

Charley Crockett

Cody Johnson

Cole Swindell

Cordovas

Danielle Bradbery

Dan Tyminski

Dawn Landes

Devin Dawson

Filmore

Jason Aldean

Jessie James Decker

Jimmie Allen

Joe Diffie

Jon Langston

Jordan Davis

Kane Brown

King Leg

LANCO

Lauren Alaina

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mark Chesnutt

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

Old Dominion

Parker Millsap

Rachel Wammack

Rita Wilson

Ross Ellis

Ruby Boots

Russell Dickerson

Sam Hunt

Sammy Kershaw

Scotty McCreery

Smithfield

Terri Clark

The Wild Feathers

Tom Jones

Travis Denning

Tyler Rich

Whiskey Myers

Whitey Morgan

William Prince