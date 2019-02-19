See St. Paul and the Broken Bones’ Funky ‘Got It Bad’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

St. Paul and the Broken Bones got funky on Monday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, performing the song “Got It Bad” from their 2018 album Young Sick Camellia.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based band merge their trademark Southern soul with a limber disco groove on “Got It Bad,” piling horns and percussive guitar work on top of frontman Paul Janeway’s questioning lyrics. Dressed in a sparkling black cape, Janeway gives a typically captivating performance, reaching for soaring high notes and dancing around the Late Night stage. Showing off their instrumental tightness, the band breeze through the tricky breakdown section near the end, with Janeway putting extra emphasis on the line, “God is a gambler, who can’t set us free.”

Released on September 7th, Young Sick Camellia showed the group building on their previous releases Half the City and Sea of Noise, experimenting with new sounds and styles that complemented their alternately personal and political lyrics.

“I still do think we consider ourselves an R&B band fundamentally,” Janeway told Rolling Stone last year. “It’s just how far can we push it in any given direction while still sounding like ourselves and not going too far off the deep end?”

They recently played a pair of shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and have several dates ahead including a February 20th show at House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, and a March 8th performance at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.