Darius Rucker, Luis Fonsi Set for St. Jude ‘Music Gives’ Charity Livestream

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital aims to fill the void of an empty summer with a new online festival. Music Gives: Together #forStJude assembles musicians and chefs for a virtual fundraiser in support of the Memphis medical institution, streaming Thursday afternoon on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

While country music has a rich history of supporting St. Jude, the musical lineup draws from all genres. Latin-pop singer Luis Fonsi, alt-rock vets Third Eye Blind, and gospel great CeCe Winans are all on the bill, along with Seal, Jason Mraz, and Johnnyswim. The country world is represented by Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, the trio Lady A, and longtime St. Jude champion Randy Owen, of Eighties country titans Alabama.

Cooking demonstrations by chefs like Lorena Garcia and Seamus Mullen will be interspersed in between the musical performances. Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, and CMT’s Cody Alan will host the event, along with two former St. Jude patients. Radio personality Bobby Bones also makes an appearance.

“Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals. During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Music Gives: Together #forStJude, powered by the content platform First Tube Media, streams for six hours on August 13th, beginning at 5 p.m./ET.