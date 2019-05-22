×
Rolling Stone
Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker to Perform at Spotify's CMA Fest Showcase

Midland, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ingrid Andress also set for four-day event in Nashville

Joseph Hudak

Lil Nas X is among the artists set to perform at Spotify's showcase in Nashville during CMA Fest.

Spotify has announced the talent lineup for its second annual Spotify House during CMA Fest in Nashville. Like last year, the streaming-music service will overtake the Ole Red bar and restaurant (with its Blake Shelton theme) on Broadway to stage a series of free performances over four days.

Old Dominion, Midland, Morgan Wallen and Hunter Hayes are among those appearing, but it’s the inclusion of “Old Town Road” phenomenon Lil Nas X that is the head-turner. Expected to be a major draw, the rapper’s 12:30 a.m. Thursday set is scheduled not for the inside stage but on the venue’s rooftop.

Other artists on the Spotify House schedule include Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes, Riley Green, Ingrid Andress, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Caylee Hammack, Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, Morgan Evans, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cassadee Pope and Filmore, the first independent country artist to appear as the cover image of Spotify’s Hot Country playlist. (He’s since signed a deal with Curb Records.)

Also of note: country music icon Tanya Tucker. The “Delta Dawn” singer will appear in support of her upcoming album While I’m Livin‘, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. She’s set to perform at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Spotify House runs the duration of CMA Fest, June 6th through 9th, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily. All shows are free to the public. The full schedule will be posted soon, with surprise pop-up shows expected.

