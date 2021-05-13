Son Volt Preview New Album With Hopeful ‘Reverie’

Two years after releasing Union, roots-rock pioneers Son Volt will return with their tenth album Electro Melodier in July. The album features a new group of personal reflections and socio-political songs from frontman Jay Farrar, who originally set out to make a nostalgic record that paid tribute to the music of his youth.

“I wanted to concentrate on the melodies which got me into music in the first place,” Farrar said in a statement. “I wanted politics to take a back seat this time, but it always seems to find a way back in there.”

Farrar spoke to this tendency in his songwriting back in 2017. “I wake up everyday, read the news, and then ask myself, ‘What would Woody Guthrie say about these current times?’” he told Rolling Stone Country just a few months after the 2016 election. “I’ve been writing more songs than usual trying to make sense of what’s going on.”

The first taste of Electro Melodier is “Reverie,” an uptempo, hopeful reflection on persistence and hard-won perspective. “The whirl of time teaches all,” Farrar sings, his voice full of the world-weary optimism he’s preaching in the song.

Electro Melodier will be released July 30th and is rounded out by Son Volt’s current lineup, which includes Mark Spencer, Chris Fame, Mark Patterson and Andrew DuPlantis.