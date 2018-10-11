Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 'Thunder Road' Review: A Cop, A Character Study, An Instant Classic Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Soccer Mommy’s Ethereal Cover of Dixie Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’

Nashville native Sophie Allison revisits a childhood favorite for Amazon Originals

By

Reporter

Marissa R. Moss's Most Recent Stories

View All
Soccer Mommy, Dixie Chicks 'Wide Open Spaces,' Sophie Allison

Nashville indie rocker Soccer Mommy has released a cover of the Dixie Chicks' "Wide Open Spaces."

Michael Jamison/REX/Shutterstock

If you’ve seen Sophie Allison on tour — aka Soccer Mommy — it’s possible you’ve seen her sporting a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt, a vintage score she picked up on the road. It makes sartorial sense for Allison, after all, who is from Nashville and grew up on a steady diet of Taylor Swift and alt-country while diving headfirst into the town’s growing punk and DIY scene. And on a new cover for Amazon Originals, Allison offers a version of the Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces” that shows how perfectly the relaxed and blasé delivery that personified her excellent LP Clean slides in next to those twangy roots.

Clean isn’t a country album by any means, but with this take on “Wide Open Spaces,” a Number One hit in 1998 from the Chicks’ Diamond-certified major-label debut, Allison provides a map for what she was able to distill from her Nashville upbringing — the impatience of childhood, the mythological pull of a hometown, the slow-burning steel guitar bent instead into ethereal, dissonant chords on songs like “Cool.”

“I’m a huge Dixie Chicks fan,” explains Allison in a statement. “I think ‘Wide Open Spaces’ is one of those perfect Nineties alt-country songs. Plus it’s relatable to any girl who’s moved away from home and had to start a new life somewhere.”

Allison will continue to exercise those Nashville roots when she joins up with Kacey Musgraves to open the North American leg of her Oh, What a World Tour. The Dixie Chicks, meanwhile, have been teasing the possibility of new music on their Instagram, but have yet to confirm a forthcoming album.

In This Article: Dixie Chicks

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad