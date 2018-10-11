Hear Soccer Mommy’s Ethereal Cover of Dixie Chicks’ ‘Wide Open Spaces’

If you’ve seen Sophie Allison on tour — aka Soccer Mommy — it’s possible you’ve seen her sporting a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt, a vintage score she picked up on the road. It makes sartorial sense for Allison, after all, who is from Nashville and grew up on a steady diet of Taylor Swift and alt-country while diving headfirst into the town’s growing punk and DIY scene. And on a new cover for Amazon Originals, Allison offers a version of the Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces” that shows how perfectly the relaxed and blasé delivery that personified her excellent LP Clean slides in next to those twangy roots.

Clean isn’t a country album by any means, but with this take on “Wide Open Spaces,” a Number One hit in 1998 from the Chicks’ Diamond-certified major-label debut, Allison provides a map for what she was able to distill from her Nashville upbringing — the impatience of childhood, the mythological pull of a hometown, the slow-burning steel guitar bent instead into ethereal, dissonant chords on songs like “Cool.”

“I’m a huge Dixie Chicks fan,” explains Allison in a statement. “I think ‘Wide Open Spaces’ is one of those perfect Nineties alt-country songs. Plus it’s relatable to any girl who’s moved away from home and had to start a new life somewhere.”

Allison will continue to exercise those Nashville roots when she joins up with Kacey Musgraves to open the North American leg of her Oh, What a World Tour. The Dixie Chicks, meanwhile, have been teasing the possibility of new music on their Instagram, but have yet to confirm a forthcoming album.