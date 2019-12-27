 Rockabilly Singer Sleepy LaBeef Dead at 84 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'Clemency' Review: Bear Witness to Alfre Woodard Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Rockabilly Veteran Sleepy LaBeef Dead at 84

Cult figure was known for songs like “Tore Up,” and starred as “The Swamp Thing” in a Sixties B-movie

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sleepy LaBeef

Rockabilly musician Sleepy LaBeef died on Thursday at the age of 84.

Retro Photo Life/Shutterstock

Sleepy LaBeef, the veteran rockabilly performer whose musical career spanned more than 60 years, died on Thursday at the age of 84.

A Facebook post from the singer’s family confirmed the news. “He died at home, in his own bed, surrounded by his family who loved him, and whom he dearly loved. He lived a full and vibrant life, filled with the excitement of much travel and experience, the contentment that came from being able to spend his life doing what he loved best, and the fulfilling love of his wife, children, and grandchildren around him,” says the post from December 26th. No cause of death was given.

Born Thomas Paulsley LaBeff in Smackover, Arkansas, LaBeef earned the nickname “Sleepy” because of the appearance of his eyes. Beginning in the late Fifties, he released a series of rockabilly singles (many under the name “Sleepy LaBeff”) for Starday, Mercury, and Columbia, scoring minor hits with tracks like the more country-flavored “Every Day” and “Blackland Farmer.” He moved to a revived Sun Records, which had played a crucial role in popularizing the rockabilly sound, in the Seventies, and in the Eighties released a handful of albums for the roots-minded Rounder Records.

LaBeef kept a busy touring schedule up through the present, playing roots-music festivals in Europe as well as dates in the United States. In August, he was among the performers at Blues to Bop 2019 in Switzerland. His live shows continued to be a draw for fans, offering a high-octane mix of his originals and covers from his extensive repertoire, delivered fast and loud and sung in his signature booming voice.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Befitting his cult-hero status, the towering LaBeef was also cast as “The Swamp Thing” in the 1968 B-movie The Exotic Ones. In 2013, LaBeef was featured in the documentary/concert film Sleepy LaBeef Rides Again, filmed in Nashville and produced by bassist Dave Pomeroy. His most recent album of original recordings was 2008’s Roots, a stripped-down collection of songs that shaped his approach to music.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.