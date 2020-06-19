SiriusXM Marks Kris Kristofferson’s Birthday With All-Star Concert Broadcast

Kris Kristofferson turns 84 on June 22nd, and SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel is gearing up for the occasion with two programs celebrating the Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter.

For the Good Times: An Outlaw Country Cruise Tribute to Kris Kristofferson is a 90-minute live tribute concert recorded earlier this year aboard the fifth annual Outlaw Country Cruise. Kristofferson was the guest artist in residence on the voyage and, in addition to performing his own sets, watched as those he has inspired performed his songs. Lucinda Williams, the Mavericks’ Raul Malo, Steve Earle, Carlene Carter, and Shooter Jennings are among those singing for Kristofferson, who joins the cast to close out the show with “Why Me.” The concert airs five times between Friday and Kristofferson’s birthday, beginning June 19th at 8 p.m. ET.

Steve Earle’s Outlaw Country program, Hardcore Troubadour, also recognizes the birthday of Kristofferson with a playlist devoted to artists’ versions of his songs. Bob Dylan’s reading of “They Killed Him,” Waylon Jennings’ version of “The Taker,” Lee Ann Womack’s “Nobody Wins,” and, of course, Janis Joplin’s hit version of “Me and Bobby McGee” are all featured.

For the Good Times: An Outlaw Country Cruise Tribute to Kris Kristofferson:

Friday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20, 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 21, 12 p.m. ET

Monday, June 22, 12 p.m. ET & 10 p.m. ET

Steve Earle’s Hardcore Troubadour Radio

Saturday, June 20, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m. ET

Monday, June 22, 1 a.m. ET & 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 23, 12 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 24, 9 p.m. ET