Luke Combs, Maren Morris Set for SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest

Luke Combs and Maren Morris are among the all-star group of artists set to perform during SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest, a virtual event that gets underway this Friday, July 17th. Additional performers include Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce.

Named for SiriusXM’s popular country channel the Highway, the Highway Finds Fest will include exclusive, at-home performances from Parker McCollum, Maddie & Tae, Adam Doleac, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Cole Swindell, and Brett Young. The event will be emceed by rising artists Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, and Niko Moon.

Performances begin on SiriusXM channel 56 at 12 p.m. ET July 17th with Combs headlining Friday evening and Morris leading Saturday, before concluding with Hunt’s performance Sunday, July 19th. Following Hunt, SiriusXM will re-broadcast Florida Georgia Line’s 2019 performance at the Ryman Auditorium.

In the years since its launch, SiriusXM’s “Highway Finds” program has had a hand in launching several of the artists performing this weekend, including Combs, Morris, Hunt, and Ballerini. Others who benefited from its support include Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay.

SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest Line-Up (alphabetical):

Adam Doleac

Angie K

Brett Young

Brown & Gray

Carly Pearce

Chase Rice

Chris Janson

Cole Swindell

Danielle Bradbery

Gone West

Jordan Davis

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maddie & Tae

Maren Morris

Parker McCollum

Parmalee

Ross Ellis

Russell Dickerson

Ryan Hurd

Sam Hunt

Tyler Farr

Tyler Rick