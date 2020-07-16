Luke Combs, Maren Morris Set for SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest

Luke Combs and Maren Morris are among the all-star group of artists set to perform during SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest, a virtual event that gets underway this Friday, July 17th. Additional performers include Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce.
Named for SiriusXM’s popular country channel the Highway, the Highway Finds Fest will include exclusive, at-home performances from Parker McCollum, Maddie & Tae, Adam Doleac, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Cole Swindell, and Brett Young. The event will be emceed by rising artists Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Ashley McBryde, and Niko Moon.
Performances begin on SiriusXM channel 56 at 12 p.m. ET July 17th with Combs headlining Friday evening and Morris leading Saturday, before concluding with Hunt’s performance Sunday, July 19th. Following Hunt, SiriusXM will re-broadcast Florida Georgia Line’s 2019 performance at the Ryman Auditorium.
In the years since its launch, SiriusXM’s “Highway Finds” program has had a hand in launching several of the artists performing this weekend, including Combs, Morris, Hunt, and Ballerini. Others who benefited from its support include Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Dan + Shay.
SiriusXM’s Highway Finds Fest Line-Up (alphabetical):
Adam Doleac
Angie K
Brett Young
Brown & Gray
Carly Pearce
Chase Rice
Chris Janson
Cole Swindell
Danielle Bradbery
Gone West
Jordan Davis
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maddie & Tae
Maren Morris
Parker McCollum
Parmalee
Ross Ellis
Russell Dickerson
Ryan Hurd
Sam Hunt
Tyler Farr
Tyler Rick