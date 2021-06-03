 Sierra Ferrell's 'The Sea': Watch Haunting New Video - Rolling Stone
Sierra Ferrell Previews Debut Album ‘Long Time Coming’ With Freaky Love Song ‘The Sea’

Folk, jazz, and country performer introduces her eclectic sound with a trippy music video

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Sierra Ferrell mixes country, folk, bluegrass and a hefty dose of jazz on her debut album Long Time Coming. The West Virginia native, who has turned heads with her captivating live performances and nomad-like backstory, will release the LP via Rounder Records on August 20th.

The album news arrives with the new song and music video “The Sea,” a trippy, atmospheric number that finds Ferrell singing in a woozy vibrato and producing haunting sounds on a saw. The video matches the freaky vibe of the music, with Ferrell bathed in eerie bluish light as she performs atop a pool of water.

“I wrote ‘The Sea’ to express my love for the ocean and the mysteries it possesses (my name is ‘Sea-erra,’ after all!). The song came to me while I was living out of my van in Port Townsend, WA,” she says in a statement. “The beach quickly became one of my favorite places. I would walk there every day and look for items that had washed ashore. At the time, I was seeing a blue-eyed Pisces and there was someone else I was interested in who was a Cancer. Those are both water signs so that’s how they weaseled their way in there!”

Long Time Coming features 10 tracks all written or co-written by the Nashville-based performer, who hit the road in her 20s with a group of traveling musicians. After stints in Seattle and New Orleans, she found her way to Tennessee. Produced by Gary Paczosa and Stu Hibberd, the album includes cameos by Sarah Jarosz, Jerry Douglas, Billy Strings and other bluegrass players.

