Lori McKenna, Chely Wright Set for ‘Shut In and Sing’ Concert Series

With live music events at a halt and social distancing having become the new normal, many performing artists have lost an essential part of their income. But a new livestreamed concert series, “Shut In & Sing,” will bring artists and fans back together, while also offering financial support to performers during this challenging time.

Thursday night’s livestream via StageIt will feature performances from Chely Wright, Lori McKenna, Robert Randolph, Mary Gauthier, Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, Amythyst Kiah and many others. Profits from the stream will be split between the participants. Organizers of the event are Hangin’ & Sangin’ podcast host Kelly McCartney and singer/songwriter Natalia Zukerman.

“Music keeps us all connected even when we can’t be together,” says Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lori McKenna (“Girl Crush,” “Humble and Kind”). “I love that Kelly and Natalia have put this all together. It’s a wonderful way for us all to be there for one another.”

Online live-music platform StageIt was founded more than a decade by Evan Lowenstein, in an effort to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to carbon-intensive touring. While the site has increasingly struggled to stay afloat, its subscriber base has grown by more than 10,000 since “Shut In & Sing: began. In a Forbes profile this week, Lowenstein — perhaps best known as one half of “Crazy for This Girl” duo Evan and Jaron — noted, “We don’t want to be the guys who are standing there selling toilet paper for $5 a roll. We’re like the basement club that reeks of piss and beer that has a stage that’s too small for your band and only one mic stand. But we’re still here and happy to help as many artists as we can.”

“Shut In & Sing” events are held via StageIt from 3 to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, 8 to 10 p.m. ET Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each week, and 12 to 3 p.m. ET on Sundays. Ticket information and the “Shut In & Sing” festival schedule are available at www.stageit.com/shutinandsing.