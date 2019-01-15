Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘By Blood’ With Hard-Hitting Song ‘The Wire’

Shovels & Rope, the Americana duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, will release a new album this spring. Titled By Blood, the follow-up to 2016’s Little Seeds, is set to arrive April 12th.

The band previewed the album with the new song “The Wire.” A slinky mid-tempo rocker, the track finds Hearst offering a lyrical promise to not let someone down — even if, as she admits in the first verse, “I’ve been a disappointment from time to time.” As on every track save two on the 10-song By Blood, the husband-and-wife team play every instrument on “The Wire.”

Produced by Trent, By Blood highlights the independent spirit of Shovels & Rope, who will curate and host their third-annual High Water Festival two days after the release of By Blood in their hometown of Charleston, S.C. The band also has plans to publish a children’s book based on a song from the new album and release the tour documentary Shovels & Rope: The Movie.

In a snippet of lyrics and prose accompanying “The Wire,” Shovels & Rope say the song is “the sound of your heart breaking. Are you listening?” Their fans will have the opportunity to answer that question when the group hits the road in earnest this summer with Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Here are Shovels & Rope’s tour dates:

April 13 & 14 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

May 24 – Axton, VA @ Rooster Walker Festival

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater*

June 29 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater *

June 30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium*

July 3 – Orange Beach, AL @ Wharf Amphitheater*

July 5 – Charleston, SC @ Volva Car Stadium*

July 6 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre*

July 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

July 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

July 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC*

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion*

July 20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights*

July 23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre*

July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

July 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fox Theatre*

July 31 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre*

August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre*

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

November 11 – 14 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic @ All the Best Festival

*with Tedeschi Trucks Band