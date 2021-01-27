Shovels & Rope Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘In My Room’ With Sharon Van Etten

Americana duo Shovels & Rope have teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten for a mesmerizing version of the Beach Boys’ “In My Room,” part of a new covers collection. Busted Jukebox Volume 3 will be released February 5th via Dualtone and marks married collaborators Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst’s third installment of reinterpreted songs.

In true Busted Jukebox fashion, Shovels & Rope’s take on “In My Room” is charmingly left-of-center, beginning with a strummed 12-string guitar and piling on layers of instrumentation, including snare drum and some low-end buzz, until it begins to sound massive. The addition of Van Etten’s sumptuous voice in the mix extends Hearst and Trent’s trademark harmonies toward infinity, seemingly covering the even-more-numerous vocal parts of the Beach Boys’ original with ease.

With the nickname “Busted Juicebox,” Busted Jukebox Volume 3 is more focused on kid-friendly song choices that might be less obvious. Guests include Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Dennis Ryan on “Cry Baby,” M. Ward on “My Little Buckaroo,” and the War and Treaty on “Tomorrow.” They also perform the lullaby “Hush Little Baby,” R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” and the Annie classic “Tomorrow.”

Busted Jukebox Volume 3 follows Shovels & Rope’s 2019 album By Blood, which included the singles “Carry Me Home” and “Mississippi Nuthin’.”