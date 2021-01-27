 Shovels and Rope, Sharon Van Etten Cover Beach Boys 'In My Room' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Go Pedal to the Floor on New Song 'Vroom Vroom'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Shovels & Rope Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘In My Room’ With Sharon Van Etten

Duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst announce kid-themed covers collection ‘Busted Jukebox Volume 3,’ out February 5th

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Americana duo Shovels & Rope have teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten for a mesmerizing version of the Beach Boys’ “In My Room,” part of a new covers collection. Busted Jukebox Volume 3 will be released February 5th via Dualtone and marks married collaborators Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst’s third installment of reinterpreted songs.

In true Busted Jukebox fashion, Shovels & Rope’s take on “In My Room” is charmingly left-of-center, beginning with a strummed 12-string guitar and piling on layers of instrumentation, including snare drum and some low-end buzz, until it begins to sound massive. The addition of Van Etten’s sumptuous voice in the mix extends Hearst and Trent’s trademark harmonies toward infinity, seemingly covering the even-more-numerous vocal parts of the Beach Boys’ original with ease.

With the nickname “Busted Juicebox,” Busted Jukebox Volume 3 is more focused on kid-friendly song choices that might be less obvious. Guests include Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Dennis Ryan on “Cry Baby,” M. Ward on “My Little Buckaroo,” and the War and Treaty on “Tomorrow.” They also perform the lullaby “Hush Little Baby,” R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” and the Annie classic “Tomorrow.”

Busted Jukebox Volume 3 follows Shovels & Rope’s 2019 album By Blood, which included the singles “Carry Me Home” and “Mississippi Nuthin’.”

  1. “Hush Little Baby”
  2.  “In My Room” (featuring Sharon Van Etten)
  3. “What a Wonderful World”  (featuring John Paul White)
  4. “You Are My Sunshine” (featuring Ian & James Felice of The Felice Brothers)
  5. “Cry Baby” (featuring John McCauley & Dennis Ryan of Deer Tick)
  6. “My Little Buckaroo” (featuring M. Ward)
  7. “Everybody Hurts” (featuring T. Hardy Morris)
  8. “Mother Earth and Father Time” (featuring The Secret Sisters)
  9. “The Ants Go Marching” (featuring Shrimp Records Family Band)
  10. “Tomorrow” (featuring The War and Treaty)

In This Article: Beach Boys, Sharon Van Etten, Shovels and Rope

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.