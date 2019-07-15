Shovels & Rope Announce Concert Film, Headlining Fall Tour Dates

Shovels & Rope scramble the idea of the concert film with the trailer for their upcoming project Shovels & Rope: The Movie. A mix of live performance and narrative, the film will be released August 2nd directly to fans and includes a download of 10 live songs.

Ahead of Shovels & Rope: The Movie‘s debut, the duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent premiere the film’s unconventional trailer, which opens with a voiceover — “For the purposes of protecting the innocent, we’ll just call this town any ol’ town US of A; and tonight there’s a little shindig” — before Hearst on guitar and Trent on drums bash into the opening number, “Gasoline.” There is also a disjointed, dreamlike storyline, an irreverent approach that attracted the duo to filmmaker Curtis Millard’s vision.

“No matter how well you capture a live performance with cameras and microphones, it is virtually impossible to recreate that type of visceral experience on a screen of any size and expect it to feel the same as being there in the room,” Shovels & Rope say in a statement. “Weaving a storyline narrative around the show seemed like a fun and interesting way to present a concert film that’s meant to be watched from the comfort of your couch.”

“We all agreed that concert films could be boring,” says Millard. “Even though Cary Ann & Michael are true rockers at heart, it’s impossible to capture the energy of being in the room with them. So when I got the green light to get weird, I kept coming up with crazy ideas and the band kept saying yes to them. … So before they could come to their senses, I rolled into Charleston, South Carolina, assembled a cast and crew of a bunch of talented underground misfits, drifters, and the like, and we all spent the summer, and then some, making this movie … It’s a love letter to Shovels & Rope fans.”

Along with the concert film news, Shovels & Rope have announced a new fall tour in support of their latest album By Blood. Kicking off October 3rd in their hometown of Charleston, the headlining tour winds its way across the country before concluding November 6th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Here’s the full list of dates for Shovels & Rope’s fall tour:

October 3 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

October 5 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

October 8 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

October 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

October 19 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

October 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

October 25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

October 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

October 27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

November 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 2 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

November 3 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium