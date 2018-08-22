See Shooter Jennings’ Rowdy ‘Bound Ta Git Down’ on ‘Conan’

Fresh from releasing his new album Shooter on August 10th, Shooter Jennings stopped by Conan Tuesday night for an amped-up performance of “Bound Ta Git Down,” which shares its name with his new North American tour.

An appropriately jumping boogie given the song’s juke-joint subject matter, “Bound Ta Git Down” is a rip-roaring jam that hurtles through Jennings’ own story, touching on the different chapters of his life spent in Los Angeles and Nashville. Accompanied on horns by members of the show’s Basic Cable Band, Jennings is in bandleader mode on Conan, perched behind his keyboard and signaling changes as he goes. “I smoke me some weed but I don’t take me no pills,” he barks out, dropping a potpourri of references to Marilyn Manson, Guns N’ Roses, and Hank Williams.

Produced by Dave Cobb, who got his first credit in the genre with Jennings’ 2005 debut Putting the “O” Back in Country, Jennings’ latest album was released on his own Black Country Rock label. Jennings plays City Winery in Washington, D.C., tonight, August 22nd.