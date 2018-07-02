Sheryl Crow’s New Album to Feature Johnny Cash, Don Henley

Sheryl Crow says her next studio album will be her last. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a recent interview with radio host Kyle Meredith.

“I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out. That feels good to me,” Crow says. “To not spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

According to Crow, the supposed final album is a collaborative effort with artists including Don Henley, the late Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Joe Walsh and Keith Richards.

“I’ve got this record in the can that’s going to come out next year and it’s a very collaborative record … with people I’ve loved and worked with and have been heroes of mine forever,” she says. “I really loved the record so much but at the same time I thought, ‘How can I follow that up with an album?’ Albums as an art form are a little bit of a dying art form; people are more interested in singles.”

Crow, who maintains a studio above her horse barn at her home in Nashville, recently released the scathing indictment of greed and corruption “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” with St. Vincent (Annie Clark). The song is the first taste of the upcoming LP, the follow-up to last year’s Be Myself.