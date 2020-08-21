 Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson Perform 'Lonely Alone' in New Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson Perform ‘Lonely Alone’ in New Video

Threads visual features Crow and Nelson singing the song remotely, along with images of Willie on a horse farm

Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson team up for the video to “Lonely Alone,” a track off Crow’s latest album Threads, which was released a year ago this month.

“I wrote the song, ‘Lonely Alone,’ with Willie in mind,” Crow said in a statement. “It’s was written as kind of a barside cowboy noir with romantic Spanish inflections, but the song has taken on new meaning during these times. I hope people find the same comfort in this song that I have always found in Willie. I never feel closer to home than when I am singing with him — I know a lot of people feel the same way, even if they’re just singing along with him on the radio. I felt that this was the perfect song and the perfect sentiment to celebrate Threads with.”

The video features Crow, Nelson, and their backing band — including Crow’s guitarist Audley Freed — performing the song remotely, with some additional footage of Nelson hanging out with horses on a ranch.

Crow released Threads last summer, stating that it was likely to be her final full-length album. Along with Nelson, the 17 tracks included collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Mavis Staples, Eric Clapton, Sting, Keith Richards, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Isbell. Earlier this year she discussed the project on Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast.

In This Article: Music Video, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson

