Sheryl Crow Announces ‘Songs From the Big Green Barn’ Virtual Concerts

Sheryl Crow has announced a pair of virtual at-home concerts, titled “Songs From the Big Green Barn.”

The shows will take place at — you guessed it — Crow’s Big Green Barn in Nashville, and will consist of an “Outside” performance on Friday, September 18th, at 9 p.m. ET, and an “Inside” show on Saturday, September 19th, at 1 p.m. ET. The “Outside” show will be a performance with members of Crow’s touring band, while the “Inside” show will be a more intimate acoustic set, also featuring Crow’s band. The song selection across both shows will hit all of the bases in Crow’s catalog — classic hits, fan favorites, covers, deep cuts, and requests.

“I’m really excited to bring fans inside the Big Green Barn for this pair of shows, they’re going to be special,” Crow said in a statement. “Obviously with COVID, we haven’t been able to tour this year. We put a lot of thought into how to make these shows unique, and to reach people around the world in countries that we haven’t played for in a long time, perhaps ever.”

Tickets for each performance are available for $19.99, as well as a bundle ticket combo that provides access to both shows for the discounted price of $34.99 (until day of show).

Last month, Crow released the blistering indictment “In the End,” which took aim at the current administration. She released a video for the song on Friday.