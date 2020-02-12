Sheryl Crow on the Making of ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’ and Much More

From the hard-drinking sessions for Tuesday Night Music Club to the spiritual epiphanies she experienced while recording her latest — and probably final — album, the guest-star-packed Threads, Sheryl Crow goes in-depth about her entire career with host Brian Hiatt in the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. The interview also touches on Crow’s little-known friendship with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen, how she reconciled her love of the Rolling Stones with their sometimes sexist lyrics, her struggles with the shady side of the music industry in her pre-fame days, how she wrote songs for a musical based on Barry Levinson’s Diner, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more – plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.