Hear Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell’s Chugging Cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Everything Is Broken’

Sheryl Crow is no stranger to covering Bob Dylan, having released her versions of Dylan songs like “Mississippi” and “Tombstone Blues” on past albums. She continues the trend on her upcoming LP Threads, offering a chugging rendition of Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken.”

On Threads, she recasts the song as a duet, enlisting Jason Isbell to trade verses on the rhythmic track, originally released on Dylan’s 1989 album Oh Mercy. Their rendition opens with some fierce guitar runs from Isbell, before Crow sings about “broken lines,” “broken strings” and, in a nod to her album title, “broken threads.” Isbell steps in on the second verse, lamenting “streets filled with broken hearts.” It’s a true duet, with the vocalists eventually swapping lines and harmonizing together.

Crow’s Threads is an all-star project, with guests like Isbell, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Maren Morris, and Chris Stapleton. Due August 30th, the album also included Crow’s “duet” with Johnny Cash on her song “Redemption Day,” for which she released a jarring video back in April.

“I went in to make this record, sitting at the piano, and Johnny was all over it,” Crow said of her inspiration to recast “Redemption Day” as a duet with the Man in Black. Once she received the blessing of the Cash estate, she moved forward with the duet. “I feel like the song has found its moment,” she said.