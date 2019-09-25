Sheryl Crow on Why She Won’t Make Another Album

Sheryl Crow’s latest album, Threads, will be her last. The singer first teased the possibility of retiring from making albums in an interview last year, saying she wants to focus on releasing individual tracks instead. Now that the album is out, Crow says she’s at peace with her decision. “I feel really good about this being my last album,” she told Rolling Stone recently in L.A. “I feel like it’s really the summation of my creative life all the way until now. Threads is a beautiful final statement.”

As for why she’s stopping the album process, the Grammy winner says the industry has changed in terms of how music is serviced and consumed. “I’ve loved making albums, I’ve loved growing up with albums, [but] I don’t think people listen to albums as a full artistic statement anymore,” she explains. “They cherry pick and make their own playlists or you’ll only hear a song if comes up on a playlist. For me to make a full artistic statement with a beginning and a middle and an end, and to put the emotion and the money and the time into it only to have it not be heard that way? It seems slightly futile.”

Crow did say she’ll continue to write songs and tour — she’s playing select dates across the country this fall — and she’d like to explore projects outside of music as well. “I’m not one foot in the coffin yet,” she quips.

One thing that she won’t be doing: putting out a tell-all book. “I would write a book, but everybody needs to be dead first,” she says, laughing. “For me to write about all the really juicy stuff I gotta be careful.”

On a more reflective note, the Missouri native says there’s something “sacred” about all her stories and anecdotes “being in my memory bank,” without needing to share it with the world. “I’ve been so blessed that it might come off like, ‘Hey, look how many people I know,’” Crow says, “when I myself am absolutely in awe of the fact that a girl from a town of three stoplights could even possibly be here today.”