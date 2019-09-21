See Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton Bring ‘Tell Me When It’s Over’ to ‘Fallon’

Sheryl Crow returned to The Tonight Show to perform “Tell Me When It’s Over” alongside Chris Stapleton. The track appears on Crow’s recently released album Threads.

The performance, which marked the first time Crow and Stapleton played their collaboration live together, came nearly two weeks after Crow covered Bob Dylan with Jason Isbell on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

In addition to Stapleton and Isbell, Crow’s all-star Threads also features collaborations with Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, St. Vincent, Maren Morris, Kris Kristofferson, Brandi Carlisle, Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Andra Day, Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Vince Gill, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price and Johnny Cash, who makes a posthumous appearance on a new version of “Redemption Day.” At a benefit concert earlier this week in Los Angeles, Crow reiterated that Threads would be her final album.

This weekend, Crow will perform twice at the Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas, Texas. The singer will stage a handful of concerts the remainder of the year – including stops at VetsAid and Shoals Fest – before taking part in Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico in 2020.