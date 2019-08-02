Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton Smolder on New Collab ‘Tell Me When It’s Over’

Chris Stapleton joins Sheryl Crow on the slow-burning “Tell Me When It’s Over,” the latest release off her upcoming album Threads.

“You wanna build your walls, I wanna knock them down,” Crow sings to open the brooding track, which arrives via a lyric video that also flashes images of the pair in the studio. Crow co-wrote the song with Stapleton, who echoes the title in the call-and-response chorus and lays down a solo that matches the tension of the composition. “Tell me when it’s over,” Crow pleads, “cause I don’t want to be the last to know.”

“Tell Me When It’s Over” follows a number of all-star collaborations off Threads, which Crow says will be her last album. Jason Isbell appears on the Bob Dylan cover “Everything Is Broken”; Crow revisits her song “Redemption Day,” mixing it with Johnny Cash’s version; and Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris join up on “Prove You Wrong.” Crow performed at last week’s Newport Folk Festival, heading up her own set, with surprise guest James Taylor, and also singing with Morris and Brandi Carlile for a take on “If It Makes You Happy.”

Crow’s Threads is set to be released August 30th and also includes collaboration with Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, and Kris Kristofferson.