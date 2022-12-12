Sheryl Crow Gets Her Flowers on ‘ACL,’ Sings ‘Every Day Is a Winding Road’ With Brandi Carlile

Sheryl Crow performs and gets her flowers in the upcoming second half of the 48th season of Austin City Limits, which returns Jan. 7, 2023. The special episode of the long-running live-music program will feature Crow’s induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame and is highlighted by a duet on “Every Day Is a Winding Road” with recent Saturday Night Live musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Backed by the ACL All-Stars band including Lloyd Maines and David Grissom, plus Crow’s guitar player Peter Stroud, the performance begins with Carlile singing the 1996 hit from Crow’s eponymous second album. By the conclusion of the first chorus, Crow is onstage and singing, exuding the same unaffected cool that made the song irresistible 25-plus years ago. Additional artists who pay tribute to Crow during the episode include Jason Isbell, Jess Wolfe of Lucius, and Brittney Spencer.

The second half of the season will feature a range of top-notch performers, including indie-rock favorites Spoon, the War on Drugs, and Pavement. Additionally, Adrian Quesada and guests will perform songs from his album Boleros Psicodélicos on Jan. 21 and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will share the Jan. 14 episode with Adia Victoria. On Feb. 11, Maren Morris will make her ACL debut, playing some songs from her latest album, Humble Quest.

ACL’s 48th season will end Feb. 25 with another Hall of Fame show, this time honoring Texas great Joe Ely and featuring performances by Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock, Rodney Crowell, and Marcia Ball.

ACL‘s 2023 Schedule:

Jan. 7: Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow

Jan. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats / Adia Victoria

Jan. 21: Adrian Quesada Boleros Psicodélicos

Jan. 28: the War on Drugs

Feb. 4: Pavement

Feb. 11: Maren Morris

Feb. 18: Spoon

Feb. 25: Austin City Limitsh 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely