Hear Ashley McBryde Join Shenandoah on New Collab ‘If Only’

Shenandoah, the late Eighties and early Nineties country band known for hits like “The Church on Cumberland Road” and “Sunday in the South,” will release their new album Every Road on November 13th via Foundry Records. It’s a collaborative project, pairing the group with contemporary stars like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band, and Ashley McBryde.

On Thursday, Shenandoah released their duet with McBryde, the sweet ballad “If Only.” Singer Marty Raybon kicks things off, reminiscing about sipping iced tea and wishing “this old world wouldn’t spin so fast.” McBryde comes in with lines about main street and big dreams, offering a little grit to complement Raybon’s smooth vocals. “If Only” may preach a mythical “better days”-type message, but McBryde’s honesty helps sell it.

“‘Would you like to sing with Shenandoah on their new record?’ It didn’t even take a whole second for me to say yes. I’m a true fan of the band and Mr. Raybon’s bluegrass stuff, too. I jumped at the chance to sing with him,” McBryde says. “I love this song… the message is so relevant and needed right now.”

“She put the ‘Gen’ in genuine,” Raybon says of working with McBryde. “Watching her sing in the studio was listening to a true purist.”

“Remember what it was like the first time you heard a Theremin or a sitar or a ganjo. You’d never heard anything like it before. That’s what hearing Ashley McBride for the first time is like,” adds Mike McGuire, a founding member of Shenandoah and the group’s drummer.

Produce by Buddy Cannon, Every Road arrives as the band’s 10th studio album. Here’s the complete tracklist and guests:

1. “I’d Take Another One of Those” (with Zac Brown Band)

2. “Make It Til Summertime” (with Luke Bryan)

3. “If Only” (with Ashley McBryde)

4. “Every Road” (with Dierks Bentley)

5. “Then a Girl Walks In” (with Blake Shelton)

6. “High Class Hillbillies” (with Cody Johnson)

7. “Every Time I Look at You” (with Lady A)

8. “Life Would Be Perfect” (with Brad Paisley)

9. “I’ll Be Your Everything” (with Carly Pearce)

10. “Boots on Broadway”