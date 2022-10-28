Shania Twain Polishes Off ‘Queen of Me’ Album Announcement With 2023 Tour Dates
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3, her first full-length record in nearly six years. Alongside her Republic Nashville debut, the country icon will embark on a global arena tour spanning 49 dates, including stops at Nashville’s Geodis Park on June 7 and at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 11.
“This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now,” Twain told Rina Sawayama in a recent Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. “I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I’ve become. This is me, and I like myself.”
She added: “A lot of it was written during the pandemic. There’s nothing better for me than to not have enough to do, because the first thing I do is pick up my guitar and start songwriting. Now I’ve got four albums’ worth. I’m not kidding.”
Queen of Me will feature her brand new single “Last Day of Summer,” along with “Waking Up Dreaming.”
The Queen of Me Tour marks Twain’s first proper trip on the road since the completion of her Las Vegas residency. The span of shows kicks off on Friday, April 28, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Twain will appear in Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles, Montreal, Kansas City, Dallas, London, Dublin, and more. The tour concludes Sept. 26 at England’s Utilita Arena Birmingham.
Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block are among the artists joining Twain on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:
April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena
June 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
June 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
June 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
June 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 16 – London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 19 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena
Sept. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Sept. 25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Sept. 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
