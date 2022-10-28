Shania Twain Polishes Off ‘Queen of Me’ Album Announcement With 2023 Tour Dates

Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3, her first full-length record in nearly six years. Alongside her Republic Nashville debut, the country icon will embark on a global arena tour spanning 49 dates, including stops at Nashville’s Geodis Park on June 7 and at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 11.

“This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now,” Twain told Rina Sawayama in a recent Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. “I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I’ve become. This is me, and I like myself.”

She added: “A lot of it was written during the pandemic. There’s nothing better for me than to not have enough to do, because the first thing I do is pick up my guitar and start songwriting. Now I’ve got four albums’ worth. I’m not kidding.”

Queen of Me will feature her brand new single “Last Day of Summer,” along with “Waking Up Dreaming.”

The Queen of Me Tour marks Twain’s first proper trip on the road since the completion of her Las Vegas residency. The span of shows kicks off on Friday, April 28, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Twain will appear in Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Denver, Los Angeles, Montreal, Kansas City, Dallas, London, Dublin, and more. The tour concludes Sept. 26 at England’s Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block are among the artists joining Twain on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena

June 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

June 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

June 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

June 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

June 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 16​ – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 19 – ​Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena

Sept. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Sept. 26​ – Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham