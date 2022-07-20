Shania Twain Tells Her Life Story in New Netflix Doc ‘Not Just a Girl’

Shania Twain parses her career in a new documentary premiering on Netflix on July 26. Not Just a Girl chronicles the life journey of Twain, who grew up with modest means in Timmins, Ontario, before becoming one of country music’s most popular and influential artists.

Directed by Joss Crowley, the documentary includes new interviews with Twain, along with insights from Lionel Richie, Avril Lavigne, Orville Peck, and Kelsea Ballerini. “Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave,” Twain says in the trailer for Not Just a Girl.

The film arrives with a companion soundtrack — Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) — released digitally the same day as the documentary. A physical release of the album, which includes some of Twain’s biggest hits like “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” along with the new song “Not Just a Girl,” is set for Sept. 2.

Twain will be in Nashville to receive the Poet’s Award in recognition of her songwriting prowess at the Aug. 24 ACM Honors.

Not Just a Girl (The Highlights) tracklist:

1. “Not Just a Girl”

2. “You’re Still the One”

3. “Man! I Feel Like aA Woman!”

4. “What Made You Say That” – Single Version

5. “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!”

6.” Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

7. “Any Man of Mine”

8.” You Win My Love”

9. “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)”

10. “I’m Holdin’ On to Love (To Save My Life)”

11. “From This Moment On”

12. “Love Gets Me Every Time”

13. “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

14. “Forever and For Always” (Red Version)

15. “Honey, I’m Home”

16. “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” (Red Version)

17. “Up!” (Green Version)

18. “Life’s About to Get Good”