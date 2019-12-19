 Shania Twain Rehearses for Las Vegas Show: Watch - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Language in Old Tumblr Posts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Shania Twain Rehearse the Choreography for Her Las Vegas Show

Performer’s “Shania Twain ‘Let’s Go!’ The Vegas Residency” runs through June

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shania Twain kicked off her “Shania Twain ‘Let’s Go!’ The Vegas Residency” earlier this month, delivering a weekend of sold-out shows that touched on the songs that defined not only her career, but an era of country music. She wrapped up the first run of shows this week, but will return to the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in March to continue a residency that runs through June.

In this exclusive video, Twain takes fans behind the scenes of the show as she works up the choreography with her dancer-turned-choreographer Asiel Hardison. Dressed casually in a flannel shirt, Twain works with Hardison and the troupe to come up with the routines for each song, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“Every element of the show has a level of choreography and staging: the sets, the stagehands, the band, they have their own staging,” says Twain. “The last thing I do is the performance choreography.”

“She knows her fans. They’re just here to party,” says Hardison.

“I’m a great audience member,” Twain says. “I know how I want the audience to feel.”

The “Let’s Go!” production includes some of the performer’s best-known hits, like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Forever and for Always,” which she dedicates to Prince. There are also elaborate set pieces, including an onstage saloon, and a number of costume changes.

The show returns for two more engagements: March 13th through 28th, and May 20th through June 6th. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with one dollar from every ticket sold going to Twain’s Shania Kids Can charity.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.