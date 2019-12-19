Watch Shania Twain Rehearse the Choreography for Her Las Vegas Show

Shania Twain kicked off her “Shania Twain ‘Let’s Go!’ The Vegas Residency” earlier this month, delivering a weekend of sold-out shows that touched on the songs that defined not only her career, but an era of country music. She wrapped up the first run of shows this week, but will return to the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in March to continue a residency that runs through June.

In this exclusive video, Twain takes fans behind the scenes of the show as she works up the choreography with her dancer-turned-choreographer Asiel Hardison. Dressed casually in a flannel shirt, Twain works with Hardison and the troupe to come up with the routines for each song, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“Every element of the show has a level of choreography and staging: the sets, the stagehands, the band, they have their own staging,” says Twain. “The last thing I do is the performance choreography.”

“She knows her fans. They’re just here to party,” says Hardison.

“I’m a great audience member,” Twain says. “I know how I want the audience to feel.”

The “Let’s Go!” production includes some of the performer’s best-known hits, like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Forever and for Always,” which she dedicates to Prince. There are also elaborate set pieces, including an onstage saloon, and a number of costume changes.

The show returns for two more engagements: March 13th through 28th, and May 20th through June 6th. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with one dollar from every ticket sold going to Twain’s Shania Kids Can charity.