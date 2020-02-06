Shania Twain Adds More Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain has added 14 more shows to her 2020 Las Vegas engagement. The country music entertainer will play new dates in August, September, and December at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, part of her production “Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency.” The show is the follow-up to her 2012-2014 comeback residency “Shania: Still the One.”

Twain, the top-selling female country artist, launched her residency in December 2019. With a hits-heavy set list, high-tech production, and fluid choreography, the show evokes Twain’s late-Nineties glory years, but also proves her to be one of country music’s most relevant icons. Hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “Honey, I’m Home,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” mingle with her defiant newer material like “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.”

“I’m a great audience member,” Twain said recently in a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video. “I know how I want the audience to feel.”

Twain’s new dates include five in August, three in September, and six in December. Her next run of Las Vegas shows begins March 13th. On Wednesday, Twain, known for a keen fashion sense that has influenced artists like Halsey, performed at an American Heart Association event during New York Fashion Week.

Here are the new dates for Twain’s Las Vegas show:

August 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

September 2, 5, 6

December 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12