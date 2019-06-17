Shania Twain Announces New ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain will make her return to Las Vegas late in 2019, announcing a new residency that comes arrives after a few years of wide touring and a new album. Dubbed Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency, the new series opens Friday December 6th at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

With Twain serving as the series’ creative director, “Let’s Go!” will draw the connections between different eras of her work, from the superstar country-pop era of the late Nineties to her long-awaited 2017 album Now, as well as incorporating some of the features from her global Now Tour. It will be Twain’s second residency on the Las Vegas Strip, following Shania: Still the One, which ran two years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace before concluding in late 2014.

Shows are currently scheduled through June 2020, with numerous dates in March and May. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st, with general admission seats beginning at $60 plus fees. One dollar from each ticket purchased for the “Let’s Go!” residency will benefit Shania Kids Can, which aids children in times of crisis and hardship.

Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Vegas Residency dates:

December 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6