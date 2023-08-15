Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits Residency Coming to Las Vegas in 2024

In Las Vegas, the party is wherever Shania Twain is. Next year, the country icon will return to the city for her third residency, a greatest hits show called Come on Over. Beginning in May, the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will host Twain for 24 shows over five months.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre,” Twain shared in a statement. “The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Shania Twain: Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits will open on Friday, May 10, 2024. The show will consist of eight shows in May, four in August, four in September, two in November, and six in December. General sale for the residency is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Come on Over was also the title of Twain’s debut concert tour, which took place over 25 years ago, in support of her third studio album of the same name. Since then, the singer has released three additional studio albums, including this year’s Queen of Me. Last year, she concluded her second Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go, at the Zappos Theater. Her first residency, which ran from 2012 through 2014, was hosted at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“There will be a few quiet moments and you can give your feet a rest, but otherwise keep your butts off your seats,” Twain told the audience during the opening weekend of the Let’s Go residency in 2019. “We’re going to carry on with the party.”