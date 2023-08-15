×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits Residency Coming to Las Vegas in 2024

"I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me," the country icon shared about her new show 'Come on Over' at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - JULY 16: Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival Michigan International Speedway on July 16, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Shania Twain is heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency of all her hits. Scott Legato/Getty Images

In Las Vegas, the party is wherever Shania Twain is. Next year, the country icon will return to the city for her third residency, a greatest hits show called Come on Over. Beginning in May, the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will host Twain for 24 shows over five months.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre,” Twain shared in a statement. “The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Shania Twain: Come on Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits will open on Friday, May 10, 2024. The show will consist of eight shows in May, four in August, four in September, two in November, and six in December. General sale for the residency is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Trending

Come on Over was also the title of Twain’s debut concert tour, which took place over 25 years ago, in support of her third studio album of the same name. Since then, the singer has released three additional studio albums, including this year’s Queen of Me. Last year, she concluded her second Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go, at the Zappos Theater. Her first residency, which ran from 2012 through 2014, was hosted at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“There will be a few quiet moments and you can give your feet a rest, but otherwise keep your butts off your seats,” Twain told the audience during the opening weekend of the Let’s Go residency in 2019. “We’re going to carry on with the party.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Despite Reported Death, Lil Tay Allegedly Alive (Updated)

Tom Cruise Allegedly Has His Eye on Rekindling the Romance With This Newly-Single Former Flame

A Disney Sale to Apple? Don’t Count It Out This Time

Marlon Wayans Responds To Backlash Over His Alabama Riverboat Brawl Comment

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad