Shania Twain Gets the Dance Floor Going With New Single ‘Giddy Up!’

A month before the release of Shania Twain’s new album Queen of Me, the country star puts a ‘pep’ in her fans’ step with her latest single, “Giddy Up!”

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a statement, alluding to her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!'”

Twain also shared the “official dance video” for the single, featuring people from all walks of life busting a move in diners, laundromats, and honky tonks when “Giddy Up!” comes on.

Queen of Me, out Feb. 3 and available to preorder now, boasts the previously released singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Last Day of Summer.” The LP also features the track “The Hardest Stone,” produced by Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph.

"This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now," Twain told Rina Sawayama in a Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. "I'm happy in my own skin. I'm celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I've become. This is me, and I like myself."

She added, “A lot of it was written during the pandemic. There’s nothing better for me than to not have enough to do, because the first thing I do is pick up my guitar and start songwriting. Now I’ve got four albums’ worth. I’m not kidding.”

In support of the new album, Twain will embark on a massive North American tour that kicks off April 28 in Spokane, Washington.