Shania Twain Marks 25th Anniversary of ‘Come On Over’ With Elton John, Chris Martin Duets

Shania Twain belatedly marked the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album Come On Over Sunday with a surprise digital-only reissue complete with duets featuring Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas.

The deluxe version was released as part of Apple Music’s daily From Apple Music With Love series; in addition a “refresh” with “Spatial Audio,” the album now features “a couple of special duet versions with some dear friends of mine to enjoy,” as Twain tweeted Sunday: Two exclusive and unearthed live renditions of “You’re Still the One” — one with Chris Martin from earlier this year and another with Elton John from back in 1999 — as well as Nick Jonas’ duet on “Party of Two” from the 2017 Stagecoach Festival.

From Apple Music (and me!)…. with love! 🥰 I wanted to celebrate Come On Over turning 25 with a special @AppleMusic gift for you all – We've given these songs a refresh with #SpatialAudio in Dolby Atmos… pic.twitter.com/QBzVSgjaJy — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) November 27, 2022

“25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist …Crazy,” Twain wrote on Instagram of Come On Over on Nov. 4, the album’s true 25th birthday. Come On Over placed Number 300 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Twain will return with some new music in 2023 as the country star will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3.

“This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now,” Twain told Rina Sawayama in a recent Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. “I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who I am and what I’ve become. This is me, and I like myself.”

Twain will also embark on a lengthy North American tour starting April 28 in Spokane, Washington and concluding three months later in Houston, Texas on July 22.