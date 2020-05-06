 Cam, Lucinda Williams to Kick Off 'Sessions' Festival Livestream - Rolling Stone
Cam, Lucinda Williams to Kick Off ‘Sessions’ Festival Livestream

Four-part concert series also includes Brandy Clark, Steve Earle, and benefits MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Cam

Cam, Lucinda Williams, and Steve Earle will perform as part of the "Sessions" online festival.

Rick Diamond/Shutterstock

Cam, Brandy Clark, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, and Jamaican-born musician Skip Marley kick off “Sessions,” a four-episode online music festival, on Wednesday afternoon. Available to stream on the front page of gaming and entertainment site Twitch, the “Sessions” show premieres at 4 p.m ET and benefits the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. It will air every Wednesday in May.

Hosted weekly by Matt Pinfield, each hour of music and conversation begins with a DJ set from a different artist. The first show’s DJ is Twin Shadow.

Subsequent shows will take place on May 13th, 20th, and 27th, with appearances by Allie X, Bryce Vine, Cavetown, Dawes, Empress Of, Hanson, Kat Cunning, Max, Randy Rainbow and Salt Cathedral, among others.

Viewers will be able to contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund via a donation button onscreen or online. MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery and emergency programs to address financial, medical and personal health issues for those working in all aspects of the music industry.

The “Sessions” festival is the latest livestream initiative to help provide entertainment — and raise funds — as live concerts continue to be canceled even into the fall. Last week, three September festivals in Louisville, Kentucky, were all called off, and on Wednesday, July’s Pitchfork Festival in Chicago was canceled.

In This Article: Brandy Clark, Cam, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle

Newswire

