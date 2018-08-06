See Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson Jam With Country Parodist Wheeler Walker Jr

Saturday afternoon at the Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, Iowa, Sturgill Simpson and Wheeler Walker Jr. popped up during Tyler Childers’ midday set to give a cheeky performance of Walker’s song “Sit on My Face.”

Though not a song that requires much imagination for the uninitiated to Walker’s catalog, his and Simpson’s appearance — each were scheduled to play their own sets later in the day — made for a fun surprise as Childers wound down his set. While Simpson handled guitar duties, Childers and Walker traded verses on “Sit on My Face,” with Childers quipping afterwards, “Available on iTunes, Amazon — make sure to call into your local radio station and request that one.” The fan-shot video that captured “Sit on My Face” sticks it out for the last song of Childers’ set, a cover of Charlie Daniels’ “Trudy,” for which Walker makes his exit but Simpson sticks around to tear off a white-hot guitar solo.

The trio of singers are no stranger to one another, with Childers not only a protégé of Simpson but also a onetime guest on The Wheeler Walker Jr. Podcast. Childers heads to Minneapolis, Minnesota tonight where he’ll open for Jack White at the Armory.