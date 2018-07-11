Rolling Stone

See Thomas Rhett’s Celebratory ‘Life Changes’ Video

Rhett is joined by his wife and daughters in new clip, which captures the excitement and joy of his touring experience

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett appears alongside his family in the new "Life Changes" video.

Laura Roberts/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Thomas Rhett has come a long way from his college dorm room. In his new video for “Life Changes,” he gives a behind-the-scenes look of just how far, with some joyous onstage footage and tender family moments offstage.

The video, shot in May by director Shaun Silva, does a clever job of syncing up with, and juxtaposing, the many biographical details in “Life Changes,” the title track to Rhett’s third LP. His remembrance of college life gets contrasted with his modern-day reality of prepping for a big-budget arena tour, while the video quickly jumps to Rhett and his wife Lauren, holding hands at the reference of spring formal. Lauren, who does indeed have a blue check on her Instagram, pops up throughout the video, along with the couple’s two young daughters, who are shown later cheering on their father from the audience.

Life Changes, which topped the Billboard 200 chart after its release last September, is full of heartwarming moment of reflection and gratitude for unexpected changes – a nice complement for this new video. Rhett’s Life Changes Tour hits Choctaw Casino in Durant, Oklahoma, on July 13th.

