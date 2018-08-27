Rolling Stone
See Sugarland’s Moving Cover of Peter Gabriel’s ‘Come Talk to Me’

Country duo strips down tune from Gabriel’s 1992 album ‘Us’ for one of their acoustic ‘Trailer Sessions’

As their summertime reunion tour enters its final two-week stretch, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush continue to toss new songs into the band’s setlist. Lately, they’ve been tackling Peter Gabriel’s “Come Talk to Me,” turning the seven-minute kickoff track from Gabriel’s 1992 release, Us, into an acoustic anthem.

After making its live debut earlier this month at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Sugarland’s stripped-down spin on “Come Talk to Me” receives the band’s signature “Trailer Sessions” treatment in a new video. The clips finds Nettles and Bush standing together in one of their own equipment trailers, instruments in hand, swapping harmonies throughout a spirited performance. The pomp and production of their circus-themed Still the Same Tour is nowhere to be found, and the spotlight is refocused upon the musicians themselves, highlighting the chemistry that still exists between Sugarland’s co-founders after a half-decade hiatus.

We rediscovered this in a new way,” Nettles tells the camera by way of introduction. “The lyrics — where we’re at within our culture and within our country — feel super appropriate. Even though we’re online and we’re so super connected, we’re actually disconnected in terms of what real talking and real dialogue could be.”

Meanwhile, the band’s final six shows will take Sugarland throughout New England, beginning with a Thursday night performance in Uncasville, Connecticut, and coming to a close with the band’s September 9th performance in Philadelphia.

