See Sturgill Simpson’s First Appearance in New CBS Streaming Series ‘One Dollar’

“We’re all doomed,” Sturgill Simpson says in the official trailer for One Dollar, a CBS All Access program that finds the Grammy winner swept up in a world of murder, mystery and Rust Belt desperation.

Already a familiar face on late-night television, the songwriter makes his debut as a TV actor on Thursday, August 30th, when One Dollar airs its first episode via CBS’ streaming subscription service. In the show, Simpson plays the role of Ken Fry, a former steelworker who, after losing his job at the local mill, makes his living hawking stolen goods. Things get weird when a one-dollar bill circulates among several of the town’s residents, eerily binding them together, and things get downright bloody when a multiple homicide occurs upon the mill’s grounds. More plot details — as well as multiple glimpses of a squinting, furrowed-browed Simpson — can be found in the trailer released on Monday.

One Dollar was produced and directed by Craig Zobel, who recently shot episodes for HBO’s Westworld and The Leftovers. Joining Simpson in the cast are Nash Bridge’s Jeff Perry, Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr. and Fargo‘s John Carroll Lynch.

Simpson, who has been playing festival dates this summer, is currently on the road as part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.