See Songwriter Travis Meadows’ Gritty ‘Underdogs’ Video

Since releasing his latest album First Cigarette last year, Travis Meadows has slowly caught the attention of listeners with his sharp and personal lyricism. While already known in Nashville circles for writing anthems for Dierks Bentley, Eric Church and Kenny Chesney, Meadows recently made a fan of sportscaster Dan Patrick, who invited the Mississippi native onto his talk show for an interview about his song “Underdogs.”

An inspiring highlight off First Cigarette, “Underdogs” receives an appropriately gritty and authentic representation in a new music video. Filmed in Philadelphia — perhaps the underdog city — by Philly native Director Steve (Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing As a Broken Heart”), the clip follows real-life people who are grinding out an existence on a daily basis. There are hard-nosed firefighters, struggling actors and musicians, grease-stained mechanics and, this being Philadelphia, disciplined boxers, all captured as they commit to their hustle while Meadows sings, “Just a little outside the gate / fall down seven, get up eight.”

“We’ve all felt like that at some point in our life, where we felt a little overlooked,” he says in a spoken-word prelude to the video. “Find yourself a dream and just keep swinging.”

Meadows, whose song “Better Boat” appears on Chesney’s Number One album Songs for the Saints, is currently on tour, playing Wisconsin, St. Louis and Memphis this week.