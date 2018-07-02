See Shania Twain Rehearse for Now Tour in Behind the Scenes Video

Shania Twain is already eight weeks into her Now Tour, but while her name may be on the marquee, she’s not going it alone: the country superstar is accompanied by an entourage of musicians, dancers and crew who help produce the elaborate stage show that took months to coordinate and perfect.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer offers a look behind the scenes at the preparations for her concerts in a new video. “I’m almost sad when the rehearsals are over because it’s a really bonding period for everybody that is behind the making of the show,” Twain says.

The Now Tour kicked off in the U.S. on May 3rd in Tacoma, Washington, and is slated to run through early August with shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where her tour rehearsals took place, and at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas – just a few miles down the Strip from where her Shania: Still the One show ran in residency at Caesars Palace from 2012 to 2014.

Twain is currently in her home country of Canada, and returns to the U.S. on July 11th, when she’ll play Boston’s TD Garden.