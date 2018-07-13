See Sarah Shook’s Skate Punk Video for ‘New Ways to Fail’

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers’ song “New Ways to Fail,” which features the bumper sticker-worthy lyric “I need this shit like I need another hole in my head,” is easily one of the best country kiss-off anthems in recent memory. Now, Shook and her band have given the tune a suitably badass music video.

Directed by Hannah Welver, the video shows a young woman dealing with a recent breakup who, with middle fingers held high, kisses heartbreak goodbye while skating off alongside her friend. After a trip to 7-11 for some spiked Slurpees (the video was released a day after “7-11 Day,” after all), the friends head out for a little skate park therapy.

“New Ways to Fail” is off Shook’s second album Years, which came out in April and landed on Rolling Stone’s list of the 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018 So Far.

Shook and her band are currently out on tour, with their next stop on July 13th in Denver, Colorado.