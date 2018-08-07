See Sam Morrow’s Comical New ‘Quick Fix’ Video

If you’re going to have to drive an uncool car, you might as well own it. That’s exactly what happens in the sudsy new music video to Sam Morrow’s “Quick Fix,” although the fun comes somewhat at the expense of Morrow himself.

Directed by Chris Phelps and shot in the parking lot of the Bedrock L.A. music shop and rehearsal space in Echo Park, Los Angeles, “Quick Fix” tells the heartwarming tale of an especially enthusiastic car wash for a beat-up Chevrolet wagon, delivered by fellow Angeleno singer-songwriter Ben Reddell. Stripping down and getting silly, Reddell (who bravely dances on a wet, soapy hood while wearing cowboy boots) inspires the previously indifferent female attendants — one of whom, it shall be noted, reads a vintage copy of Rolling Stone — to join in. The hip-shaking trio has so much fun, in fact, that when Morrow shows up in his ostensibly sexier muscle car he gets stuck waiting.

The funky, sinewy “Quick Fix” was featured on Morrow’s latest LP, Concrete and Mud, which came out back in March. He’s currently touring in support of Texas wild man Paul Cauthen, with their next stop happening August 7th at Harlow’s in Sacramento, California.