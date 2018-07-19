See Sam Hunt Wander a Mexican Town in ‘Downtown’s Dead’ Video

Sam Hunt wanders the sleepy streets of Bernal, Mexico, in the new video for “Downtown’s Dead,” the moody follow-up single to his juggernaut “Body Like a Back Road.”

Filled with dusty scenes of a mostly empty town – including Bernal’s stunning cathedral – and Hunt drifting around on an old motorcycle, the clip captures the same aimless and untethered emotional space of the single. It’s all about a bar scene that no longer holds its charm – now that the woman who was once the life of Hunt’s parties isn’t around. “As long as you’re still in my head / There ain’t no way that I can paint a ghost town red,” sings Hunt in the chorus hook.

Another romantically charged fusion of country and pop, “Downtown’s Dead” was written by Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell and Josh Osborne – the same team who authored “Body Like a Back Road.” That Grammy-nominated hit spent 34 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart – an all-time record – but was followed by Hunt telling reporters he was stepping away from the traditional album release cycle.

Like “Body Like a Back Road,” “Downtown’s Dead” will serve as a standalone single for now, with another called “Nothing Lasts Forever” expected in the coming months. This summer, Hunt will tour stadiums as part of Luke Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour, as well as select festival dates.