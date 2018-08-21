See Ryan Kinder’s Mesmerizing Video for ‘Stay’

Alabama native Ryan Kinder is poised for a hit with his latest single “Stay,” an irresistible slice of country soul. Delivered with the singer’s raspy vocals, the track is bolstered by Kinder’s well-placed guitar leads, which help sell the passion of the urgent love song that he co-wrote and co-produced.

This week, Kinder has paired the track with a hypnotic lyric video that mesmerizes with its fluid imagery. At one point, his face disappears in a cloud of smoke; at another, it’s revealed in falling droplets. There’s also a silhouette of the singer-guitarist in full shred mode, channeling John Mayer.

Earlier this year, Kinder nodded to his love of guitar-forward classic rock with a superb cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” He’s slated to release a full album in 2019 and will perform a special showcase at Nashville club the End on Tuesday night.