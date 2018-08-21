Rolling Stone
See Ryan Kinder’s Mesmerizing Video for ‘Stay’

Lyric video for the country singer’s extra soulful new single hypnotizes with its fluid imagery

Alabama native Ryan Kinder is poised for a hit with his latest single “Stay,” an irresistible slice of country soul. Delivered with the singer’s raspy vocals, the track is bolstered by Kinder’s well-placed guitar leads, which help sell the passion of the urgent love song that he co-wrote and co-produced.

This week, Kinder has paired the track with a hypnotic lyric video that mesmerizes with its fluid imagery. At one point, his face disappears in a cloud of smoke; at another, it’s revealed in falling droplets. There’s also a silhouette of the singer-guitarist in full shred mode, channeling John Mayer.

Earlier this year, Kinder nodded to his love of guitar-forward classic rock with a superb cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” He’s slated to release a full album in 2019 and will perform a special showcase at Nashville club the End on Tuesday night.

