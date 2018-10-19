See Morgan Evans’ Loop-Savvy ‘Kiss Somebody’ on ‘Today’

Morgan Evans needed only an acoustic guitar, a microphone and his trusty loop pedal for his debut on NBC’s Today show, where he performed his hit “Kiss Somebody.”

The Australian country singer gives one of his signature performances, building his track on the fly, one part at a time. He begins by tapping out a rudimentary drum pattern, adding cymbal sounds with his mouth, then layering rhythmic strums, a bass line and melodic fills with his guitar before singing the first word. He changes things up once he starts the first verse, adding and subtracting some of the looped elements as the song progresses in order to produce a more dynamic sound.

“It’s become this really creative thing that I love, and the way that I create onstage feels true to the record as well,” Evans told Rolling Stone Country about using his loop pedal to perform live.

“Kiss Somebody,” which Evans wrote with Chris DeStefano and Josh Osborne, was released in July 2017 and reached the top of the Mediabase chart in 2018 and Number Three on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song appears on Evans’ U.S. debut album Things That We Drink To, which was released on October 12th.

Evans, who recently released “Day Drunk” as his follow-up single, is currently warming up the crowds on Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour. Beginning in January, he’ll head out with Old Dominion for the group’s headlining Make It Sweet Tour.