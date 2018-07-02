Rolling Stone

See Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini’s Wild Adventure in ‘Day Drunk’ Video

“Kiss Somebody” singer shares spectacular footage of his adventures in Hawaii with Ballerini

If you have a lavish enough vacation, it may well follow that you’ll have to scrimp on your next music video. In Morgan Evans’ case, he pulled out a camera for his romantic new “Day Drunk” video more as a means to document a spectacular getaway with his new wife, “Legends” singer Kelsea Ballerini.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in December, came up with the clever idea of filming their island adventures, and the scenery alone is breathtaking. Fittingly, the “Day Drunk” video starts off some daytime margaritas, but from there the couple finds a waterfall, drives ATVs, flies in a helicopter, swims with the fishes, and does pretty well everything they can to make fans feel jealous – or at least feel like they’re part of some special moments.

Released as a standalone track last month, “Day Drunk” is the buzz-inducing latest release from the Australian singer-songwriter’s forthcoming full-length for Warner Music Nashville. Evans’ debut U.S. single “Kiss Somebody” is currently inside the Top 20 and climbing on country radio. He plays Country in the Park at Mercer County Park in Princeton, New Jersey, on July 7th.

