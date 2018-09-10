See Miranda Lambert Sing With Lake Street Dive on ‘I Can Change’

Last Thursday, soul-rock outfit Lake Street Dive headlined Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first time, topping a bill that also included singer-songwriter Josh Ritter.

The evening’s biggest surprise came during the encore, when the Boston-based quartet welcomed country star Miranda Lambert to the stage for a stunning version of “I Can Change,” an original song that appears on Lake Street Dive’s spring-released album Free Yourself Up.

The slow-burning ballad, about finding the courage to get past old mistakes, moves patiently with just gently strummed guitar chords and soothing organ accents. The minimalist arrangement is the perfect backdrop for the duet between Lambert and Lake Street Dive’s lead singer Rachael Price, allowing two powerful voices to emotionally ascend into the mountain air.

Lambert was also in Colorado over Labor Day weekend, headlining one night of Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista. She’ll next perform on September 19th in Nashville at the CMA Theater, as part of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Artist-in-Residence series.

Lake Street Dive’s current tour is heading toward the West Coast and includes a show Monday night in Bozeman, Montana. The band also just announced a hometown New Year’s Eve gig at Boston’s Wang Theatre.