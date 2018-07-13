See Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Sing Live ‘Tin Man’

Since its release in 2016, “Tin Man” has become a signature song for Miranda Lambert, and a regular highlight of her live performances. On Thursday night, Lambert was joined for a particularly haunting rendition of the song by Little Big Town, her co-headliners on the new Bandwagon Tour.

Held at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, last night’s show was the first of the country superstars’ joint run of summer shows. Typically Lambert performs “Tin Man,” an ACM Song of the Year winner from her double LP The Weight of These Wings, as a stripped-down, solo ballad. That’s mostly true on this performance, at least until the final verse, when a chorus of voices joins in off-stage in the fan-shot video above. Their disembodied singing adds another ghostly layer to the song, but gradually the view pans back to show the four members of Little Big Town edging forward to stand with Lambert at center stage.

“Tin Man” wasn’t the only song where the two acts collaborated, as Lambert pitched in on a gleeful rave-up of “Goodbye Earl,” helping Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman emulate the Dixie Chicks’ three-part vocals.

The Bandwagon Tour heads to Cincinnati, Ohio tonight for a gig at Riverbend Music Center, and will continue playing shows in across the U.S. through the end of August.