See Michael Shannon in Lucero’s Gritty ‘Long Way Back Home’ Short Film

“What you gonna do with that pistol?” asks one brother to another in a chilling new short film inspired by Lucero’s “Long Way Back Home” and starring Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Shannon.

Directed by Jeff Nichols, the brother of Lucero frontman Ben Nichols, and shot in Lucero’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, the video is a dark, atmospheric tale of Shannon’s character, Stanton, going on a manhunt to find his estranged brothers — a True Detective story told from the wrong side of the law. Combing over trailer parks, bars, and the old family home, where he encounters old associates like the one played by fellow Boardwalk Empire cast member Paul Sparks, Shannon brings a rough-edged, stoic determination to his performance. The story flashes back on memories of his brother’s return from the military and a bloody brawl between the siblings, played by Garrett Hedlund and Scoot McNairy, whom Shannon finally finds on a deserted road outside the city.

“Long Way Back Home” appears on Lucero’s new LP, Among the Ghosts, which was released earlier this month on Thirty Tigers and the band’s own label, Liberty & Lament. They play the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville next month on September 7th.